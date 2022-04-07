Marjorie Taylor Greene is officially on Pedophile Patrol. On Tuesday, the harebrained congresswoman revved up her rhetoric against (now-confirmed) Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson by denouncing anyone who would dare vote to confirm the highly decorated federal judge as being “pro-pedophile.” As in: Totally supportive of the kind of monster who would sexually prey upon underage individual…

According to Greene, “The Democrats are the party of pedophiles. The Democrats are the party of princess predators from Disney. The Democrats are the party of teachers, elementary school teachers, trying to transition their elementary school age children and convince them they’re a different gender.”

Marge Greene tonight: “The Democrats are the party of pedophiles .. the party of princess predators from Disney .. the party of teachers .. trying to transition their elementary school age children.” pic.twitter.com/MMowXlIYM9 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 6, 2022

Unfortunately, Greene either got her political parties mixed up or hasn’t been paying attention to all the creepy shenanigans her fellow Republicans have been up to over the past couple of years. Fortunately, as Raw Story reports, The Daily Show was kind enough to remind the gentlewoman from Georgia just whose sandbox she’s playing in with a scorched-Earth supercut that took aim at the various sexual misconduct allegations made against Greene’s pals in recent years, including BFF Matt Gaetz, who is accused of having sex with a minor and currently under federal investigation for ties to a sex trafficking ring.

