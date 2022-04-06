It’s hard to give much credence to the words that come out of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mouth. This, after all, a person who has regularly spewed utterly insane QAnon conspiracy theories and recently taken to viciously attacking Disney for “sexualizing children,” while also being a Disney stockholder. In fact, pedophilia accusations are one of the Georgia congresswoman’s go-to tactics, which Jimmy Kimmel can’t help but find to be rather curious.

On Tuesday night, Kimmel talked about a recent tweet sent by Greene in which she accused Republican senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney of being “pro-pedophile” after the trio broke with party lines and voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination, paving the way to victory.

Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

Kimmel’s immediate reaction to Greene’s tweet was: “Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

In Kimmel’s eyes, it’s all painfully hypocritical of Greene, who is regularly seen teaming up and palling around with Matt Gaetz, who has been accused of having sex with a minor and is currently under federal investigation for his alleged ties to a sex-trafficking ring.

“Besides [the tweet] being disgusting, this woman is good pals with Matt Gaetz, who is currently under investigation for trafficking minors for sex,” Kimmel said. “It’s Scum and Scummer.”

Greene’s issue with Jackson stems from the judge sentencing a gay 18-year-old teen to three months in prison for viewing images of other gay teens, some of whom were not yet 18 years old, online. Despite the fact that the young men in the photos were all close to the 18-year-old in age, Greense views it as clear case of pedophilia, which would make Jackson a pedophile sympathizer.

