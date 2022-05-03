On Monday night, Politico got a hold of a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito indicating that the Supreme Court is getting ready to overrule the momentous Roe v. Wade decision that gave women the legal right to safe abortions nationwide.

While the immediate reaction was, understandably, one of outrage. Opinions were written and spoken, and old speeches, tweets, and other quotes promising to never let such a thing happen—most notably from then-candidate, now-president Joe Biden:

Today's decision reaffirmed that states can't put in place laws that unduly burden a woman's right to make her own health care decisions—but the fight isn't over. As President, I'll codify Roe v. Wade and protect a woman’s constitutional right to choose. https://t.co/qFrH8hFst8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2020

The Daily Show, however, took a slightly lighter and more honest approach to the news and, in less than 20 words, perfectly skewered the hypocrisy of a group of nine people—most of whom have penises, two of them accused of sexual improprieties, and one of those two married to a woman who texted with Donald Trump’s chief of staff about overturning the 2020 presidential election—making the most private of health care decisions on behalf of nearly 170 million women across America.

Weird it’s almost like those Supreme Court Justices think there’s some kind of right to make decisions in private https://t.co/G8oEPTLO5c — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 3, 2022

While not everyone initially got the point the tweet was making, those who did appreciated the subtle slam on the Right to Privacy.

Right to Privacy for me, not for thee — Ani (@NorCal_Shark) May 3, 2022

I see what you did there. 👊 — Matt Pritchett 🤳📸🤖♿️🎭 (@CrankyCyborg) May 3, 2022

Well done 💯 — tcjcky (@Tcjcky) May 3, 2022

Tsk tsk. Privacy for me not for thee! — Srsf (@Srsf89836580) May 3, 2022

Tweet of the century. — Linda NYC2VT 🇺🇦 🌻ⓥ🐖🐄🐓🐐🐘🐬🦃🐑 (@LindaVT) May 3, 2022

It should be noted again that the abortion ruling still isn’t official, but most experts expect is will be soon. Buckle up.

(Via The Daily Show)