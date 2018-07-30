Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On the heels of Ronan Farrow’s report that CBS Corporation CEO Leslie Moonves had been accused of sexual misconduct, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver and his team dedicated Sunday’s episode to the subject of “workplace sexual harassment.” Considering the fact that Moonves’ former employee, Charlie Rose, had been accused of harassment by dozens of women previously, the comedian’s address was definitely timely. Even so, Oliver — who joked he was a man “in the broadest possible sense of the word” — felt the issue required a different perspective, so he enlisted Anita Hill‘s help in the matter.

Hill, a Brandeis University professor and attorney, famously accused then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas (whose story was recently turned into an HBO film) of sexual harassment. As Oliver recounts, she “testified for eight hours in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, enduring humiliating questions from a panel of world-class assholes.” When he asks Hill if she thinks anything has changed since 1991, she says change has occurred: