‘The Flash’ Speeds In A Five-Minute Extended Trailer

The CW’s Flash series looks fairly promising, we have to admit. But the brief teaser was mostly introducing the suit. Good thing there’s a five minute trailer, complete with lots of effects shots and supervillains!
Here’s the trailer, complete with Reverse-Flash, a stubblier Weather Wizard, and the Flash zipping around a lot.
It appears that the same event that gives Barry his fleet feet also gives most of his villains their superpowers. Barring, of course, Reverse-Flash, who’s little more than a CGI cameo in this episode, but has already been cast.
One big relief is that the pilot is heavy with the special effects, and they look quite good for TV. The Flash zipping in and around the obstacles of what’s usually stock footage is a nice touch. Also, the Arrow aesthetic does well for the Flash. It’d be hard to take this costume particularly seriously in live action:
In all, it looks good and we’re hopeful, especially with the nod to Ferris Aircraft hidden in the trailer. We’ll find out how this show works this October.
2 of the top ten rogues I wanted to see in this show popped up in the trailer, cool. I’m still skeptical about the odds of Grodd showing up but damn it the world needs more villainous psychic gorillas in prime time.
FUCK ARROW!!!! TEAM FLASH 4 LIFE!!!!
Zooooooooooooooom!!!!!!!
The Fuck Arrow is still in testing.
my top 3 favourite superheroes ever:
1 of course, batman.
2 spiderman.
3 the flash, actually!
so, hell yeah I’m excited!
Man, this looks so good.
I guess this would be OK if you have never watched Big Bang Theory.
That must be why it seems OK.
My condolences on having watched Big Bang Theory.
You know, Wally West gets no respect.
Maybe he’ll show up in season 2 as Kid Flash.
I dunno, I’d prefer it for Barry to be more mature and fully used to his powers before adding Wally. So there could be an obvious difference in their personalities. In the trailer Barry is clearly and rightfully kidding out over his new powers.
This looks so awesome, I can’t wait.
Holy crap, this looks fantastic.
Seems to have the cheesy CW dialogue, but I couldn’t help be very excited for this. I love the Flash in whatever iteration they do. I loved the cheesy 90’s show too.
I’m in.
Is it me … or was that John Wesley Shipp as Barry’s dad? We all know he’s cast in some sort of role here. If you pause it at the right moment, it’s definitely him, methinks.
I am 99% sure you’re right.
How the hell you pick up on that?
@TheDongerNeedsFood because I can use the pause button.
Yeah! Good find. I ran into the guy at a Wal-Mart back when he was on Dawson’s Creek. I told him that after an episode of The Flash would air, all the kids at my school would have a foot race the following day to see who was the fastest kid at school. He seemed amused that someone still recognized him from that role.
Dan, this should be at the top of your list for shows you should consider liveblogging. Damn, that was good.
He will if he knows what’s good for him. Besides, what else does he got to do Tues nights?
Really though, why didn’t they have FLASH lead into ARROW for a 2 hour liveblog spectacular. CW FAIL right there.
Seeing Tom Cavanah again makes me wish they would put Ed out on dvd.
This was my second thought right after “I’m 100% in on this show”
Nice to see another DC superhero acting like a superhero.
I can’t help but see the actor who plays The Flash as John Mulaney…which makes me want to watch this even more
A million times THIS.
It looks pretty fun, and cool which is what I would want out of a flash show. Also was the green arrow swinging between buildings at the end? Is he like tv batman or what?
He’s pretty much always been the B-list Batman, which makes me wonder if we’re ever going to see Captain Marvel show up at some point for a proto-World’s Finest thing on Arrow. I know they’ll probably call him Shazam but screw that Billy Batson is the only real Captain Marvel to me.
Actually I would okay with that
Kinda looks like they gave Mardon Dillon’s powers and Snart’s looks and attitude (gimme my nerd award). Like they weren’t sure which character they were gonna use. And was it me or did they do the speed test (lifted almost from the CBS show) at Ferris airfield?
I’ll definitely say the suit looks way better in action than the stills. I was a bit worried about that.
Its Snarf
They did!
We’ll, he’s a great Kid Flash. Still waiting on the adult one.
Can’t wait! Wonder if Elizabeth Henstridge is there just for the pilot. She probably wasn’t sure if Agents of SHIELD was going to be renewed.
You almost gave me a mini heart attack jerk! The possibility of both that SHIELD babe and Felicity from ARROW appearing on the same show is almost too awesome to comprehend.
The two hottest nerds on TV (sorry Skye, you suck!).
But alas, I think you were referring to Danielle Panabaker, who could slightly resemble Elizabeth Henstridge in a fast moving TV trailer. She’s like the less hot American version – sigh.
Hey Jesse L. Marvin Gaye is in this!
On your homepage, you got American Idol, Zac Efron, and a post about The Notebook.
Apparently you’re just a chick who does not like cool stuff…
“It’s better to have a good heart than fast legs.” URGHHHHHH I’M ALREADY DONE WITH THIS