The Jokerz Have A Surprising New Member In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Batman Beyond Universe’ #9

Batman Beyond is arguably one of the most beloved versions of Batman, and it’s officially been part of DC continuity since 2010. But that doesn’t mean it’s lost its edge, as this exclusive preview of Batman Beyond Universe #9 shows us.
This anthology book has largely been home to stories by Kyle Higgins and Christos Gage, both of whom have done quite a wonderful job of bringing the cartoon to the page while keeping what made it great. The art team, which has featured both old hands and up-and-comers, helps, sticking carefully to the style of the show while being allowed to show off what they can do.
Like, for example, this story of a member of the Jokerz, who’s about the last person you’d expect. Check out our preview, and keep an eye out for Batman Beyond Universe #9 on stands next week.
Am I the only one who’s bothered by the fact that they spell it “sway” instead of “schway”?
What’s that? I am?
…I’ll see myself out.
Yeah, actually until this issue it was always spelled as “schway.” I think maybe they have a new editor or something who doesn’t know that. It bothered me too.
Wedgies for everyone!
Is that supposed to be Terry?
Little bit more context: This book isn’t really an anthology. It collects the chapters of the digital series’ Batman Beyond and Justice League Beyond which are both set in the DCAU continuity and come out every Saturday. For a while they tried having it set in some weird combo of the mainstream and DCAU history (like mentioning Batman Inc) but it didn’t really work so they quietly dropped everything that wasn’t DCAU related.
As of now, Terry is a freshman in college and something has happened between him and Bruce (not known exactly what, there was a time jump of several months.) Terry is pissed at Bruce and no longer works with him. The guy at the other end of the line of Terry’s suit is now Dick Grayson. now THIS is not that Terry. This Terry is the one from the Justice Lords timeline (who never met cleaned up his act, dyed his hair blonde and joined the Jokerz.) At this point not much is known about what’s happened to this world since the end of that JL Episode. The events of this book are set right after Brainiac came back and almost destroyed the planet. For reasons I don’t want to spoil in case anybody wants to go back and catch up, something has come up to warrant the “real” Terry to go over to that universe for an investigation while the Justice League Beyond deal with the clean-up in their world while preparing for a possible new threat from the Justice Lords world.
Both series (or this series depending on how you collect it) is /are very good if you liked the DCAU. But they’ve also pushed forward. The JLB has a few new members, Mr Miracle, Captain Marvel, and a new Flash (Danica Williams) who is black and she is mentored by Wally, Bart and Jay who speak to her through the speed force. (I’d definitely consider her the breakout character of the whole run) The other members of the team (Barda, Warhawk, Micron, etc) are much more fleshed out than they used to be as well as given actual origin stories.
It’s the only comic aside from Snyder’s Batman that I read anymore and it is definitely worth the read if you’re largely not interested in what the New 52 is selling. Like I said, this comic is firmly set in the DCAU and has nothing to do with the main line. The Batman Beyond they’re going to use in Future’s End is not the same one starring in this book, but the New 52’s version Batman Beyond. To make it simple: think of this as DC’s Ultimate Comics Line.
Ditto that last part. It’s really the only title I look forward to.
Also, Metal Men.
I was guessing his little bro would have turned out to be a Joker, but cool twist anyway.
Huge fan of the Justice Lords from the Justice League cartoon (instead of evil versions, they were still heroes but decided bad guys are just better off dead, an idea any Punisher fan can get behind!). Assuming this Batman Beyond is from that universe.
That’s crazy! I’m so out of touch with comics right now that it is ridiculous. I just cant afford to by them anymore with college and all. The best that I can do is read about them online, and truth be told it isn’t the worst thing in the world. Nice page, check out mine if you get a chance