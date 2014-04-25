The Jokerz Have A Surprising New Member In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Batman Beyond Universe’ #9

Batman Beyond is arguably one of the most beloved versions of Batman, and it’s officially been part of DC continuity since 2010. But that doesn’t mean it’s lost its edge, as this exclusive preview of Batman Beyond Universe #9 shows us.

This anthology book has largely been home to stories by Kyle Higgins and Christos Gage, both of whom have done quite a wonderful job of bringing the cartoon to the page while keeping what made it great. The art team, which has featured both old hands and up-and-comers, helps, sticking carefully to the style of the show while being allowed to show off what they can do.

Like, for example, this story of a member of the Jokerz, who’s about the last person you’d expect. Check out our preview, and keep an eye out for Batman Beyond Universe #9 on stands next week.