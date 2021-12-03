Following Alec Baldwin‘s controversial interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust, the hosts of The View came to the actor’s defense and agreed that his sit-down with George Stephanopolous was “a good thing for him to do.” As an attorney, Sunny Hostin offered valuable insight into Baldwin’s legal culpability for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She also expressed concern about his mental health. Via Mediaite:

“I don’t think he’ll be found criminally responsible, but any lawsuit they’re going to play this video. I got the tell you, I saw empathy, I saw remorse, I saw, you know, sympathy,” said co-host Sunny Hostin of the interview which aired Thursday night. “Depression?” Interjected co-host Joy Behar. “I saw depression,” Hostin continued. “He said he would have killed himself had he felt guilty about this. I thought it was a good thing [the interview] for him to do actually despite the critics who are saying otherwise.”

Filling in as guest host, America Ferrara offered up her perspective from working on film sets, and she mounted a vigorous defense of Baldwin. Ferrara said the actor was failed by people whose job was to make sure he was handed a safe firearm.

“I have handled guns and it’s so many people’s jobs to ensure the safety of every single person on that set. It’s the AD’s job, every producer’s job — it’s the director’s job and the gun handler’s job,” Ferrara said. While she agreed that Baldwin plays a part in the process, Ferrara argued, “it’s not Alec Baldwin’s job to alone to be responsible for that moment, it’s so many people’s jobs.”

(Via Mediaite)