While discussing Dr. Oz getting in bed with Republicans to run for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, the ladies of The View tried to wrap their heads around what happened to their fellow daytime brethren, who they personally know as a nice person. Naturally, Joy Behar got in the first jab by quipping that Dr. Oz has “gone over to the dark side” after watching him say his politics “matches” that of Sean Hannity. However, Behar was quick to point Dr. Oz has always been lovely to her.

“I’ve been to his house for dinner,” Behar said. “Somebody that we know was having a medical issue, I picked up the phone, I asked him ‘What should we do?’ He told you exactly who to call. He’s very, very, personally, a doll.

But despite his nice personality, Sunny Hostin couldn’t get past Oz pushing for schools to reopen in the early days of the pandemic and even going so far as to say that the move “may only cost us 2-3% in terms of total mortality.” That is 2-3% too many dead kids for Whoopi Goldberg, who absolutely unloaded on Oz once she got a chance to speak.

DR. OZ JOINS PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RACE: Following weeks of speculation, Dr. Mehmet Oz officially declared his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat – the co-hosts react. https://t.co/3RQsOvYXs5 pic.twitter.com/ZbqPmFFRpd — The View (@TheView) December 1, 2021

“Listen, you either get that this is about other people’s health — this is not whether you like the idea of a mandate, or getting a shot. That has nothing to do with it,” Whoopi said. “Kids going back to school deserve to be safe and if you, as a doctor, and a physician, can’t see that, then you’re not somebody I want to vote for, no matter how much I like you!”

Whoopi didn’t stop there. She also blasted Oz for his odd remarks about “elites with yards” telling people to stay inside during the pandemic.

“Talkin’ about elites and who is an elite,” Whoopi said. “Dude, we live in a similar area! I got a yard. I didn’t tell people not to come, I told people to come walk in the yard, and I would stay in the house. What did you do?”

