Following the latest round of leaks about Facebook, the ladies of The View didn’t hold back their thoughts on Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who Joy Behar immediately described as a “little nerd.”

After Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the people and showed highlights from whistleblower Frances Haugen‘s testimony that the social media network is both ill-equipped and unmotivated to address the vast amount of control it has over billions of people, Behar let her thoughts fly in the opening moments of the segment.

REVELATIONS FROM WHISTLEBLOWER’S “FACEBOOK PAPERS”: Frances Haugen testified to U.K. lawmakers and shared documents about how the platform handled the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and human trafficking – the co-hosts and @GretchenCarlson discuss. https://t.co/EchjnO9Hue pic.twitter.com/mqaRvjERIN — The View (@TheView) October 26, 2021

While describing that almost everything said on The View has to go through the FCC and ABC’s legal department, Behar voiced her exasperation that virtually none of that is happening at Facebook, which has proven particularly dangerous with vaccine misinformation. Via The Wrap:

“This little nerd is causing — he’s like one of the more evil people, Trump must be so jealous,” Behar said after watching the clip. “I mean, he’s becoming like the most evil person on the planet, this guy. And something has to be done. And I don’t understand why it hasn’t, isn’t just like that (snaps fingers), done like that.”

Goldberg also chimed in with her concerns that Zuckerberg seems to wield an inordinate amount of power that’s not being checked, and Behar again pointed back to COVID. “We’re talking about death and dying,” she said. “People are dying. And they just keep spewing out these lies all over the place.”

(Via The View on Twitter)