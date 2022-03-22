Yesterday was the first day of Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and yup, The View hosts had a lot to say about the Republican’s line of questioning, which basically amounted to airing petty grievances. As always, Whoopi Goldberg kicked things off by coming at the Grand Old Party for using the hearing as an excuse to “bitch,” which is not a world Goldberg uses lightly on the daytime talk show.

“But of course, yesterday, some Republicans whose names you know, used their time at the hearing to bitch,” Goldberg said at the top of the panel discussion. “They put their grievances out there, grievances from like 1910, all the way up to yesterday.”

Following Goldberg’s remarks, co-host Sunny Hostin, who’s served as a prosecutor, revealed she got emotional watching the questions hurled at Jackson by Republican senators. Via The Wrap:

“I will say I spent yesterday rewatching the proceedings and crying the ugly cry, because like you, as a black woman who went to predominantly white institutions my entire life, I know how hard it is, it was for her to get to where she is,” Hostin said. “And I know what it’s like to be the only person in the room. And I cried because my daughter now will see this, because my cousins now will see this, and little girls all around the country will see this.”

To the surprise of no one, the situation did not improve during the second day of Jackson’s confirmation hearing. Senator Lindsey Graham took up the torch this time and proceeded to demand answers on Jackson’s faith as well as her history as a defense attorney for Gitmo prisoners. He also continued to drag out ancient grievances, which resulted in the South Carolina senator being widely mocked on social media.

You can see some of the reactions to Graham's questions below:

Folks… it's not the most *important* thing this morning, but I for real cannot get over that @LindseyGrahamSC literally screamed on camera that he wants people to die in jail without due process. And was ANGRY that the JUDGE didn't agree with him.

This is some jackboot stuff. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 22, 2022

Lindsey Graham is a complete disgrace. His unhinged questioning of Judge Brown Jackson’s religion is just more proof. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 22, 2022

OH MY MOTHERFUKN GOD Lindsey Graham is literally sitting here working himself up into a lather over white conservatives being oppressed during this black woman's hearing. THIS IS HOW THEY DO IT. ALWAYS the god damn victims. ALWAYS the ones who have been aggrieved. FUCKING LOSERS — Fakakta South (@FakaktaSouth) March 22, 2022

Lindsey Graham now whining abt Alito confirmation…from 15 yrs ago — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) March 22, 2022

Someone get Lindsey Graham an aluminum pole so he can air his Festivus grievances. .But tell him to stick a sock in it until Dec 23 — Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) March 22, 2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson's patience as she "respectfully" explains to Lindsey Graham what lawyers do is an eighth effing wonder of the world. #SCOTUSHearing — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 22, 2022

I don’t remember republicans like @LindseyGrahamSC giving a flying f*ck about “faith” when Donald Trump was banging a porn star while his wife was pregnant … — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) March 22, 2022

Lindsey Graham's questions to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson illustrate how SCOTUS Senate confirmation hearings have nothing to do with qualifications of a nominee & everything to do with Senators trying to curry favor & posture for their base. — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) March 22, 2022

