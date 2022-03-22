Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg Drags The GOP For Using The Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearing To ‘Bitch’ About ‘Grievances From Like 1910’

by: Twitter

Yesterday was the first day of Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and yup, The View hosts had a lot to say about the Republican’s line of questioning, which basically amounted to airing petty grievances. As always, Whoopi Goldberg kicked things off by coming at the Grand Old Party for using the hearing as an excuse to “bitch,” which is not a world Goldberg uses lightly on the daytime talk show.

“But of course, yesterday, some Republicans whose names you know, used their time at the hearing to bitch,” Goldberg said at the top of the panel discussion. “They put their grievances out there, grievances from like 1910, all the way up to yesterday.”

Following Goldberg’s remarks, co-host Sunny Hostin, who’s served as a prosecutor, revealed she got emotional watching the questions hurled at Jackson by Republican senators. Via The Wrap:

“I will say I spent yesterday rewatching the proceedings and crying the ugly cry, because like you, as a black woman who went to predominantly white institutions my entire life, I know how hard it is, it was for her to get to where she is,” Hostin said. “And I know what it’s like to be the only person in the room. And I cried because my daughter now will see this, because my cousins now will see this, and little girls all around the country will see this.”

To the surprise of no one, the situation did not improve during the second day of Jackson’s confirmation hearing. Senator Lindsey Graham took up the torch this time and proceeded to demand answers on Jackson’s faith as well as her history as a defense attorney for Gitmo prisoners. He also continued to drag out ancient grievances, which resulted in the South Carolina senator being widely mocked on social media.

You can see some of the reactions to Graham’s questions below:

