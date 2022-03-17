Things got heated on The View on Thursday morning after guest host and former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah attempted to defend Republicans who are suddenly attacking Joe Biden over the handling of Ukraine, but have nothing to say about Donald Trump, who was impeached for attempting to withhold military aid in exchange for President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing an investigation into Hunter Biden.

Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the discussion with a fiery condemnation of the GOP sitting on their hands while Trump was in office. Goldberg got so fired up that she had to stop herself from swearing on camera.

“I don’t remember them being concerned at all that there was an issue,” Goldberg said via The Wrap. “Particularly when the president of the Ukraine said, ‘Listen, we need this, we need to be able to defend ourselves,’ and he dangled! Where the hell were y’all? I don’t remember you giving a good, blessed…”

However, Farah jumped in to defend her fellow Republicans by saying that they would’ve voted differently during Trump’s first impeachment knowing what they know now. But this the line that really set Whoopi and the rest of the panel off: “I want to be abundantly clear though, Donald Trump is not president anymore and we have a humanitarian crisis.” That’s when the fireworks started.

Alyssa Farah-Griffin: "Donald Trump is not president anymore and we have a humanitarian crisis, We have a war taking place."#TheView pic.twitter.com/XaPNggUTRU — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) March 17, 2022

“That doesn’t — I’m sorry. You cannot stand up and say, ‘he’s — hey this guy’s not doing his job.’ He’s doing what he’s supposed to do!” Goldberg fired back at Farah before Sunny Hostin jumped in. Via Mediaite:

“What I take offense at is the fact these people are suddenly all concerned now about what’s happening,” Goldberg replied. Sunny Hostin then noted that just last Thursday, 31 Republicans voted against providing military aid for Ukraine. “This is a lot of posturing by the Republican Party, and I think it’s despicable, and I think it’s disgusting, and I don’t think you should defend it,” Hostin said to Farah.

Farah defended herself by merely saying she was just giving “policy criticism” and not attacking Biden during “times of war,” which was greeted with frustrated sighs from the rest of the co-hosts.

