Following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, The View wasted no time calling out Lauren Boebert for her outburst while Biden was discussing Gold Star military families. The Colorado congresswoman caused a scene while the president was discussing his own late son, Beau, a veteran, and Whoopi Goldberg is not having it. In a fiery rant, Goldberg tore into Boebert for disrespecting military families, which would include that of former co-host Meghan McCain. When Whoopi’s out here snatching people up for disrespecting Meghan of all people, you know you messed up.

You can watch Goldberg tear Boebert a new one below:

"Who the hell do you think you are, little girl?" — Whoopi Goldberg on Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) heckling Biden during SOTU pic.twitter.com/msiyscFHEK — The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2022

Via Raw Story:

“You can’t do what they do,” Goldberg said of American soldiers. “That’s why we revere them, because they do the stuff we can’t do. And the minute you poop on them, you poop on them like the last guy did, talking about those Gold Star families, talking about Mr. McCain as not being a hero. Who the hell do you think you are, little girl? Who do you think you are?”

Goldberg ended her remarks by telling Boebert, “You don’t have to like this president to be respectful of him talking about the military and his son who died. You don’t have to do that. You don’t have to like him, but you must be respectful. You got to be.”

As for the rest of the panel, Joy Behar quipped (via The Wrap), “You’re in the United States Congress. You’re not doing a midnight set at Chuckles,” while Sunny Hostin kept things blunt. “She’s a clout chaser, and she’s tacky.”

