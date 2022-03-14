Breaking news: Ted Cruz’s definitions of the words “interesting” and “suspect” are apparently very different from the rest of ours.

Take for instance his quippy little anecdote of meeting with Joe Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson is making the round with sitting U.S. Senators as part of her confirmation trial so, sooner or later, she was going to have to pay the Republican from Texas a visit. On a recent episode of his podcast/Youtube series The Verdict, Cruz recounted that meeting by offering up details he deemed “interesting” enough to share. One such detail: that Brown refused his offer of Cuban coffee and as a Cuban-American, he found that “highly suspect.”

Ted says when he met with SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in his office, he immediately became “highly suspect” of her because she turned down his offer of Cuban coffee. pic.twitter.com/CF0eNWepGg — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 13, 2022

Now, we can obviously take a joke (even a painfully-unfunny poor attempt at one) but it feels necessary to point out that this asinine excuse for not liking a respected judge who might just become the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the country is exactly the kind of stupid reasoning Cruz would lean on to vote no during Jackson’s confirmation hearing.

Still, it’s fairly hilarious to watch Cruz try to trade on his Cuban roots considering he’s been unofficially dubbed the worst Cuban-American, beating out fellow Senator Marco Rubio for the title. Not that that should bother him any. We hear he prefers vacationing in Cancun anyway.