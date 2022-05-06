Things got heated during Friday morning’s episode of The View as Sunny Hostin shared her true opinion on Black Republicans during an exchange with conservative guest host Lindsey Grainger. Oddly enough, the conservation started while discussing the announcement that Karine Jean-Pierre will be taking over for Jen Psaki as the White House press secretary. When she assumes the role, Jean-Pierre will be the first openly LGBTQ and Black press secretary, which prompted Hostin to ask if Grainger, who is also Black, is a Republican. When Grainger said yes, that’s when the panel went sideways.

“I feel like that’s an oxymoron, a Black Republican,” Hostin said prompting a tense back and forth with Grainger that ultimately ensnared co-host Ana Navarro, who is a Latina Republican.

Sunny: "I don't understand Black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans." 🫖☕️ 🔥🔥🔥#TheView pic.twitter.com/nU2kGJuKu7 — The Chat  (@LiveOnTheChat) May 6, 2022

Via Mediaite:

“I don’t understand either of you,” said Hostin. “You don’t understand yourself, though,” shot back Granger. “I understand myself,” replied Hostin. “I don’t understand either of you.” “I don’t understand Latino Republicans,” she added.

Eventually, Navarro got the panel back on track by saying the focus should be about “celebrating Karine Jean-Pierre.” However, this wasn’t the first time Navarro and Hostin have sparred over this exact topic. In early April, Hostin went on the offensive and pressed Navarro on why she’s still a Republican, which led to a similarly heated exchange like the one with Grainger.

“The party that you loved doesn’t exist anymore,” Hostin asked Navarro via Decider. “It’s the party of insurrectionists, it’s the party of traitors, white supremacists, it’s not the party that you loved. It’s just not.” Instead of answering the question, Navarro shot back, “What you don’t understand is that no matter how much you want it to happen, the Republican party is not going to disappear.” The two eventually moved on thanks to the help of guest host Chelsea Clinton.

