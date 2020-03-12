Getty Image
People Were Devastated To Learn That Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

It’s safe to assume we’re all on edge right now, from the Democratic primaries and forthcoming presidential election to, well, the global virus that was newly classified by the World Health Organization as a “pandemic.” On Wednesday night, mere minutes after the nation’s president, Donald J. Trump, address the issue in his second-ever Oval Office address — and around the same time the NBA indefinitely suspended its current season — word broke that COVID-19 had infected two high-profile people: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

The husband-and-wife actors are in Australia, on pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley movie, in which Hanks is cast as Colonel Tom Parker. Deadline first reported the news, then Hanks himself took to Twitter with a post reliably filled with good-humor and hope.

News that one of Hollywood’s most beloved contemporary actors, often dubbed our era’s very own Jimmy Stewart, left an already shaken nation extra scared, even if some of the reactions used mock-horror as a form of therapy.

Some laid down their own lives in their steads.

Others advocated revolution.

Others noted that this plot twist rather smacked of bad screenwriting.

Some pointed out that, until tonight’s zombified Oval Office address, our president has been downplaying the coronavirus’ severity.

Of course, Tom Hanks probably did more to raise awareness of the virus than Trump has.

In fact, maybe this is a silver lining? Of sorts?

Many were overwhelmed by the sheer volume and intensity of coronavirus news.

Reminder: 2020 is only two months and change old. Remember when Trump almost caused a war in Iran?

Meanwhile, Chet Hanks, Tom and Rita Wilson’s one son, took to Instagram to instill some calm into a scary situation.

“I just got off the phone with them. They are both fine, they’re not even that sick. They’re not that worried about, they’re not tripping. They’re both going though the necessary health precautions,” Chet said. “I think they’re going to be alright. Everybody stay safe out there.”

