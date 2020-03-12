Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, as first reported by Deadline. The husband-and-wife actors are in Australia on pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie, in which Hanks is playing the legendary singer’s longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Hanks took to Twitter to share the tragic news:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx

Warner Bros., who are producing the film, released a statement to Deadline, though they didn’t name Hanks and/or Wilson.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.” – Warner Bros. Pictures Spokesperson

(Via Deadline)