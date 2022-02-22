While stopping by Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote Uncharted, the infamously loose-lipped Tom Holland may have spilled his biggest Marvel secret yet. Since we’re two months out from the film’s release, and it’s record-breaking box office, it’s not exactly a spoiler anymore that former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield show up in the multiverse romp, Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, according to Holland, one of them was sporting some extra padding in the ol’ Spidey suit.

During Monday night’s Late Night episode, Holland revealed that one of his predecessors was packing a fake Spider-butt, and it’s safe to say, this information shakes the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe to its core. Namely because Holland never identifies the culprit, and you can’t just drop a bomb like this without details, man. C’mon. Via Mediaite:

“I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit.” The revelation shocked Meyers, prompting Holland to challenge viewers to figure out which Spider-Man needed some extra cushioning. “I remember being on set like, ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute. Nah, that’s not real,’” Holland added with a laugh.

Alright, let’s tackle this scientifically, but full disclosure, we’re operating purely from memory here because Maguire and Garfield’s presence was kept so under wraps that there are very few screenshots of them in the movie. And the ones that do exist do nothing for our butt investigation.

Tobey Maguire

As the oldest Spider-Man (sorry, Tobey) with the most amount of time since his Spandex days, there’s a chance that Maguire could’ve been insecure about his Spider-butt. Especially knowing that he’d be going against his old nemesis, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, whose ample backside has been an internet meme for years. That puts pressure on a man, okay?

Andrew Garfield

Maybe it’s our hazy memory or the fact that Garfield never got the recognition he truly deserved as a pretty great Spider-Man, but we seem to recall him sporting some significant cakes in No Way Home. At the time they looked natural, but with this new information in the mix, we don’t know what to believe anymore.

Tom Holland

As the ancient proverb states, “Whoever smelt, dealt it.” Are we suggesting that Holland lives for the thrill of wearing a padded butt and convincing others that, actually, it’s his co-stars who needed the cheek enhancements? Maybe, just maybe…

