Social media has been a bit of a double-edged sword for Charli XCX. It was integral to the creation of her 2020 album How I’m Feeling Now, which she made in 2020 with heavy input from fans online. Now, though, being online is taking its toll on her, so much so that she’s thinking about taking a break from it.

In a post shared today, Charli wrote:

“I’ve always had a pretty open dialogue with you guys and so I just wanna mention a few things that have been on my mind recently. I have been feeling like I can’t do anything right at the moment. I know social media isn’t exactly a haven for kindness and positivity but generally speaking I always felt pretty safe with you guys on here. I’ve noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me – for the choices of songs I’ve chosen to release, for the way I’ve decided to roll out my campaign, for the things I need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I’ve ever done, for things I say, things I do etc. I’ve been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it and of course, I know this is a common struggle for most people in this day and age. But yeah anyways.. I just wanted to get on here and say, hey I’m really out here trying my best and working my ass off to make things that are hot and exciting and there’s honestly so much more insane stuff to come :) !

In the meantime I’m thinking of just drafting tweets from a far when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them, just for a little while, because I can’t really handle it here right now. Eternal love, Charli x.”