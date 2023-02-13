Every once in a while, the internet likes to remind you of a viral performance that you’ve already seen 35 times by making it go viral again. After all, the internet is just an echo chamber, anyway. But when you’re scrolling with nothing else to do, you might as well re-watch Beyonce’s Coachella video whenever it pops up. It’s kind of the only thing to do. And the same goes for that one video of Tom Holland performing Rihanna’s “Umbrella” while on Lip Synch Battle, which was the absolute peak of entertainment in 2017.

Contextually, the video has only gotten better. At the time, Holland and Zendaya were promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming, which hadn’t hit theaters yet, though it went on to become one of the biggest movies of the year. The pair were also rumored to be dating, even though it wasn’t confirmed for another four years. The performance features Holland going all-out while singing the rain anthem, blissfully unaware that he was about to become a huge star and that this clip would haunt him for the rest of his life.

And like clockwork, the video is once again resurfacing, though this time it’s because of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she, unfortunately, did not bring Holland out to perform. But what a moment that would have been. Still, fans took to the internet to remind everyone that Holland can really channel Rihanna with surprising accuracy and enthusiasm… while also being upset that Rihanna didn’t invite him on stage.

Noted Rihanna fan Zenndaya also re-posted her infamous reaction image from Holland’s performance on Instagram.

And with a little bit of savvy editing work, Holland himself finally appeared at the Super Bowl! Go team.

Even though Holland didn’t appear at the big game, the actor is slated to appear as Fred Astaire in the upcoming biopic from Paul King, mayor of the Paddington universe. At least he will be able to use his singing and dancing skills there, where they won’t be overshadowed by Rihanna.