Representative Matt Gaetz who, last time we checked, was still under investigation on sex trafficking charges, peacocked his way through yet another congressional hearing this week.

This time, the Republican from Florida used his time in front of the cameras to grill a retired four-star Army general on a proposed defense budget. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin appeared before Congress to lay out the Defense Department’s 2023 fiscal plan but, instead of quizzing the man on how the money might be spent, Gaetz used his time at the mic to berate our military for not doing enough to stop Russia from invading Ukraine and for its newfound “woke-ism.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL): “You guys said that Russia would overrun Ukraine in 36 days.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: “Has it occurred to you that Russia has not overrun Ukraine because of what we’ve done? And our allies have done? Have you ever even thought about that?” pic.twitter.com/Wigdb37aSg — The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2022

“While everyone else in the world seems to be developing capabilities and being more strategic, we got time to embrace critical race theory at West Point, to embrace socialism at the National Defense University, to do mandatory pronoun training,” Gaetz complained while failing to specify exactly how countries like China and North Korea were outpacing the U.S. in terms of weapons capabilities. When pressed, Gaetz maintained that Austin and the Defense Department had “blown many calls,” chief among them, the situation in Ukraine.

“Mr. Secretary, you guys told us that Russia couldn’t lose,” Gaetz continued. “And so I guess I’m wondering what in the $773 billion that you’re requesting today is going to help you make assessments that are accurate in the face of so many blown calls.”

That’s when Austin, who gamely sat for a large portion of his idiotic tirade, let loose on Gaetz.

“I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country,” the retired general replied.

Gaetz became so angry at Austin’s accusation he stumbled over his words a bit, finally spewing out a rant about how the U.S. Defense Department had predicted Russia would overtake Ukraine in just 36 days. “You totally blew those calls and maybe we would be better at them if the National Defense University actually worked a little more on strategy and a little less on woke-ism,” Gaetz said.