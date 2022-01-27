In addition to being the world’s most popular podcaster, Joe Rogan is also a moron (his words). This is, of course, no surprise to most people—not even the millions of people who regular tune into The Joe Rogan Experience. But it bears repeating, especially after Tuesday’s episode, in which Rogan and controversial clinical psychologist/YouTuber Jordan Peterson decided to share their opinions on Blackness. It went about as well as you’d expect.

As Mediaite reports, Peterson kicked off the shenanigans by claiming that it was wrong to call him white, because “I am kind of tan” (which he most definitely is not). Rogan took the buffoon baton from there and ran with it, explaining that:

“The Black and white thing is so strange, because the shades are such a spectrum of shades of people. Unless you are talking to someone who is, like, 100 percent African from the darkest place, where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, even the term Black is weird. When you use it for people who are literally my color, it becomes very strange.”

Needless to say, Trevor Noah had a few thoughts about this whole inane conversation. After first feigning gleeful shock—“Oh my god! I’m not Black. I’m not Black!”—Noah decided to respond to Rogan, who “apparently wants to know why they say ‘Black people’ if they’re not the color of a Sharpie.” And Noah admitted that Rogan wasn’t the first person to ask this question: “When my brother was five years old, he asked me the exact same thing.”

But The Daily Show host pointed out a very important part of the conversation that Rogan and Peterson seemed to forget:

“Black people didn’t call themselves Black. You understand that, right? It’s not like Black people were like, ‘We’re Black.’ No. In Africa, we have tribes. We have cultures. Zulu. Xhosa. Baganda. Igbo. Wakandans! But then white people got there, and they were like, ‘Wow. There’s a lot of Black people here. A lot of Black people.’ Then in America, they invented a rule that if you had one drop of Black blood in you, that makes you Black—which defined how you were treated by the government and by society. Even vampires wouldn’t bite you.”

On the upside, Noah was at least glad that Rogan wasn’t talking nonsense about vaccines for once, which he said “was a step in the right direction.”

You can watch the clip below.

Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson decided to share their thoughts on race and it did not go well. pic.twitter.com/jTnmk0EVC9 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 27, 2022

