There are few podcasts that have captured the zeitgeist more than The Joe Rogan Experience. The hours-long chat show has become the gold standard of long-form conversations about… well, almost anything. Just a few weeks ago, Rogan was trending on Twitter — yet again — for his semi-endorsement of presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. Everyone had an opinion about the endorsement, many voicing very legitimate concerns about Rogan’s previous racist/misogynist statements. Meanwhile, the entire conversation was further proof of Rogan’s massive sway in certain corners of our society. Rogan, of course, didn’t start out with millions of listeners. The show started off at the end of 2009 in Rogan’s living room with some friends. For the first 120 or so episodes, it was little more than a space for Rogan and his close friends to riff, bullshit, and promote their upcoming comedy gigs. Bryan Callen, Ari Shaffir, Iliza Shlesinger, Tom Segura, Duncan Trussel, Eddie Bravo, Bert Kreischer, and a handful of others were mainstays during those first two years. Then, in late 2011, Rogan’s net started pulling from outside of his immediate friend circle when guests like Kevin Smith and Anthony Bourdain dropped in. After that, the show started becoming a space for Rogan to invite folks with whom he simply wanted to chat with for any reason. The host’s wide-ranging curiosity, as The Atlantic recently observed, became the only guiding light. Journalists, authors, physicists, biologists, psychonauts, nutritionists, athletes, hunters, war correspondents, actors, musicians, directors, political commentators (from both sides of the aisle), and now even politicians happily take hours out of their lives to sit down with Rogan. With all of that in mind, we thought we’d take a look back at the whole run of shows and pick 25 episodes that really stand out as a sort of Rogan primer. With nearly 1,500 to choose from, 25 really is just a sampling for anyone looking to get a sense of the breadth and width of Rogan’s run. If you’re sorting out your feelings for Rogan — either because you think you might like him or you think you might hate him — these episodes will give you some grounding. Feel free to shout out your own picks in the comments. Related: The Podcasts That Defined The Decade

1. Bernie Sanders, episode #1330 View this post on Instagram @marshallmaerogan is a Bernie Bro. A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on Aug 6, 2019 at 12:07pm PDT The Gist: Does Joe Rogan have the pull to sway an election? We’re about to find out. Regardless, Bernie Sanders‘ appearance on the show last year was a watershed moment for Rogan and the congressman. Rogan deftly interviewed Sanders and gave the presidential candidate a chance to dive deep into his message. This wasn’t 15-second bromides a la a debate format. This was Rogan asking Sanders what he believes, how he thinks he can change the country, and where the money will come from. If you’re on the fence about Sanders’ politics, aspirations, and what kind of commander-in-chief he’ll be, then this podcast will clear that up. There’s rarely been a format or place where a presidential candidate has had a chance to be this … real. Sanders was honest, inspiring, and seemingly got Rogan’s vote for 2020. The potential for this episode to change the game of how we interact with our leadership and candidates makes it, possibly, the most important show Rogan has ever done. Where to Listen: JRE Podcast, YouTube, Castbox, Apple Podcasts