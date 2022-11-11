As the Republican Party sifts through the midterm elections that failed to produce a heavily touted “red wave,” there has been one consistent message coming from both the GOP and its counterparts in the right wing media: Donald Trump should not run for president in 2024. So, naturally, that’s exactly what Trump is planning to do.

Despite a palpable shift behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who easily won his re-election campaign, Trump is moving full-steam ahead with another shot at the White House. The former president has a primetime announcement set for Tuesday, November 15, and his longtime adviser Stephen Miller has confirmed that Trump will announce his presidential run. However, Miller went to the odd step of noting that the whole endeavor will be “very professional” unlike, well, everything else Trump does.

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president and it’s gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement. We did a run-through this morning with the logistics team that some great folks that are on board,” Miller said. He added that Trump wants people to know he’s “fired up.” “He said ‘there doesn’t need to be any question. Of course, I’m running. I’m gonna do this and I want to make sure that people know that I’m fired up,’” Miller said.

Of course, there are concerns about how Trump’s announcement could affect the Georgia runoff election between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. More pointedly, those concerns came from Miller himself. Earlier in the week, he told Newsmax that he advised Trump to “to hold off until after the Georgia race.” You can see how well that went.

