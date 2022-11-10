As the Republican Party continues to grapple with the midterm election results that failed to produce a “red wave,” at least one Fox News pundit is openly telling Donald Trump not to run for president in 2024. While appearing on Outnumbered, Michele Tafoya joined Kayleigh McEnany and others to discuss the future of the Republican Party. McEnany appeared to be walking back her criticisms of her old boss following the midterm results, prompting Tafoya to apologize for what she was about to say.

When Tafoya got into the mix, she pointed out “some of the Trump-backed candidates really struggled, and some of that had to do with the election-denialism.” Tafoya then apologized to McEnany while referring to an open letter she posted on Substack to implore Trump not to run again. “It says ‘Please Mr. President, don’t run again,’” Tafoya said. McEnany told Tafoya she didn’t owe her an apology, so the latter continued to remark on how abortion factored into the election.

While Tafoya highlighted Roe v. Wade as a factor in the midterm results, her open letter to Trump urged him to consider another touchy subject: January 6.

“Mr. President, if you run again, there will be a re-litigation of January 6. There will be screaming and yelling about “Mega-Maga” republicans. There will be name-calling. There will be insults. Civility will take another brain-rattling hit. There will be more division,” Tafoya wrote on Substack. “About half the country loves you. The other half can’t stand you or are afraid of you. Meanwhile, there is a deep bench of promising young, diverse candidates that America, on the whole, may be willing to consider.”

However, Tafyoa’s letter will surely fall on deaf ears. For starters, Trump’s not a big reader. More importantly, she breaks down the deep bench of promising candidates and Trump won’t like who’s at the lop of that list: Ron DeSantis.

