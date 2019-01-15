Getty Image

The Clemson Tigers football team thoroughly dominated Alabama in the national championship game and were rewarded on Monday night in the nation’s capital with a spread of only the finest fast food offerings this great country has to offer.

Because of the government shutdown, president Donald Trump said much of the White House staff is furloughed, which apparently includes the chefs, and as such he would be providing the food for Clemson’s celebration himself and paying out of his own pocket. Trump is a noted lover of fast food and thinks college kids would enjoy that as well and as such provided a spread of various offerings from Wendy’s and McDonald’s, served on the finest silver platters the White House has to offer.

Just look at the photo at the top of two White House staffers lighting a grand candelabra sitting behind a pile of Filet-O-Fish sandwiches that have to have been prepared long before they were arranged on that platter. It is truly a surreal scene in the White House, but one the president seemed quite pleased with, boasting about the “many, many french fries” he was providing.