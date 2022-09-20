The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was a somber affair, though it wasn’t without its quirks, from a rogue spider atop the coffin to Piers Morgan acting (remotely) like a buffoon. There were a ton of people in attendance — so many a lot of prominent figures weren’t invited. Of Americans, only Joe Biden got an invite. Others, like living former presidents, had to settle for a memorial service, to be held on Wednesday. But one of them decided to point out the day of the funeral that he would have gotten a better seat.

Trump says he would’ve gotten a better seat than Biden at the Queen’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/2n1hY3AfdM — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 19, 2022

That ex-president is, of course, Donald Trump. He took to his failing Twitter clone — where he once posted a mournful tribute to the late queen that really didn’t seem like his style — to make it all about him. Specifically he zeroed in on the fact that Biden was seated somewhere in the back half of Westminster Abbey.

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” he posted. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”

Ever since Elizabeth II’s death, Trump has been claiming that they were the best of friends, that she adored him and he her. Awkward photos from the president’s 2019 trip to England — the one that also produced that creepy image of Jared and Ivanka looking like porcelain dolls in Buckingham Palace — seem to suggest otherwise.

As the post made its way onto Trump’s favorite social media service, some wondered how he’d have behaved had he actually been reelected. Would he look impatient, as he did at the funeral for George H.W. Bush?

"Man Who Wasn't Invited To Funeral Thinks He Would Have Been The Most Popular Guest At Funeral He Wasn't Invited To Attend" Who could forget his appearance at George Bush's funeral? pic.twitter.com/uTiwRFq6o6 — fhugo (@fhugo_7) September 19, 2022

Would he have cut in line?

Some reminded him that not everything — including a funeral for a queen in another nation — is about him.

It ain't about us, Donald. And the funeral certainly is not about you. Not yet anyway. https://t.co/W22eF9e1wc — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 19, 2022

Others reminded him that he wasn’t even invited.