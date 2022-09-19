With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place on Monday, the world watched as the royal procession carried her majesty’s body to Westminster Abbey for the memorial service. It was a regal moment, resplendent in all the finery one would come to except to honor the passing of the 96-year-old monarch. Oh, and also, there was a spider on her coffin, and the entire internet went freaking bananas.

According to Mediaite, the rogue arachnid (and possible future ruler of Great Britain, may its webs fly straight and true) was spotted on a card from the Queen’s son, King Charles III. While this is no doubt a grave omen of unparalleled importance, Twitter went to town cracking jokes about the little guy going for a ride on the Royal Casket, which is pretty funny. Everything surrounding the Queen’s death has been a weeks-long, solemnly regimented endeavor with the finest detail addressed to the letter. And, yet, there’s a freaking spider atop her majesty’s body, specifically crawling on a card left by her son, the newly-crowned King.

You can see reactions to the Queen’s spider below:

bro there’s a spider running across the card on the queen’s coffin 🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣 pic.twitter.com/VHRmk4pGNd — elly 🏛🏹 (@returningsoul) September 19, 2022

Can’t wait to see Lizzie come back from the dead as Spider-Queen, after being bitten by this radioactive spider pic.twitter.com/TixEiZsscv — Tom Chapman 🏳️‍🌈 (@tomtomchap) September 19, 2022

Spider hitched a ride on the Queen’s coffin . pic.twitter.com/VHW5dw9MnV — 💧Sara (@_sara_jade_) September 19, 2022

Imagine you're a spider in the garden and you fall asleep in a pink rose.

When you wake up, you stretch all your little legs and realise that you're suddenly naked in Westminster Abbey, on top of the Queen's coffin in front of world leaders and billions of people🕷️#queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/ARNc9s4y8O — Fiona Adorno🌻 (@FionaAdorno) September 19, 2022

Spider on Queen Elizabeth’s coffin now more famous than fly on Mike Pence’s head. pic.twitter.com/E9Ci6O6797 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 19, 2022

BREAKING: It's Rupert Murdoch, in his other life form https://t.co/cG1atveUSu — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 19, 2022

And, of course, the spider already has a Twitter account. We look forward to its in-depth coverage from inside this most somber of occasions.

