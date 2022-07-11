Donald Trump took some surprising jabs at his own supporters for the MAGA reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite the vaccine being streamlined into rapid production thanks to the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, a vast majority of the former president’s hardcore devotees refused to get vaccinated as they turned to conspiracy theories and thoroughly debunked alternative medicines like ivermectin.

While speaking at a MAGA rally in Alaska over the weekend, Trump seemed to be particularly aggrieved that he couldn’t tout his role in getting the COVID-19 vaccine to the masses while heading into a potential 2024 presidential run. Via Mediaite:

“We did so much in terms of therapeutics, and a word that I’m not allowed to mention,” Trump said — clearly referring to the word vaccine. “But I’m still proud of that word! Because we did that in nine months, and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years. Nobody else could have done it.”

According to Mediaite, the crowd responded with “moderate cheers,” which is an improvement from the time Trump was booed by a crowd of MAGA supporters for telling Bill O’Reilly that he got a booster shot. However, Trump is apparently still not over how the situation played out with the vaccine. The man wants his credit.

“I’m not mentioning it in front of my people!” Trump said. “But someday, we’re going to have to all sit down and have a little talk. But you know what? We did a hell of a job.”

(Via Mediaite)