Trump Recognized Game By Calling Elon Musk A ‘Bulls*it Artist’

The romance between Elon Musk and Twitter seems to be over, with the Tesla honcho formally withdrawing from a deal that would have cost him a fortune. The two will likely now duke it out in court, which is bad news for them, but also bad news for a certain disgraced former president. Musk had floated the idea of reinstating the permanently banned account belonging to Donald Trump. But now that Musk is (probably) out, that frees Trump up to trash him at his rallies.

On Saturday, the legally perilous ex-leader was in Alaska, where he yet again teased his 2024 run, let Sarah Palin inarticulately ramble, and even literally took the (very weird) shirts off the back of at least one supporter. During his usual airing of grievances, he singled out Musk for degradation.

“Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me,” Trump said, which is actually true. “You know, he said the other day, Oh, I’ ve never voted for a Republican. I said: ‘I didn’t know that.’ He told me he voted for me. So he’s another bulls*it artist.”

Trump also called Musk’s scotched deal “rotten” and made a pitch for his own rinky-dink Twitter clone.

Anyway, not only does it take one to know one, but it’s a very rare case of Trump telling the truth, which he usually does by accident.