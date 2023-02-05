Last week saw the biggest balloon story since “Balloon Boy.” A mysterious object was spotted hovering over parts of the U.S. It was quickly deduced that it came from China. What was it doing here? China claimed it was a civilian-operated meteorological device. Some thought it was a surveillance device. Whatever it was, it was shot down by the the Air Force Saturday over the Atlantic — just in time to inspire the latest SNL Cold Open.

Bowen Yang — who has a history of playing vessels floating in oceans — played the balloon, seen deflated and floating in the ocean, mad as hell. “I entertain you people for four days, and then get shot by Biden! I can’t believe I’m Joe’s Osama,” Yang’s balloon railed.

When asked what he was doing looming over Montana, where he was first noticed by the public, he replied, “I love the show Yellowstone, so I was just there. It’s like Succession but outside. So what?”

It’s still unknown if it was a surveillance device, making the term “Chinese spy balloon” more an allegation. Yang’s version, at least, was definitely snooping. But, he argued, what’s the big deal?

“Everyone’s being surveilled constantly, but it’s always, shoot the balloon and never unplug Alexa,” Yang’s balloon said. “If you care so much about your data, what do you all keep your bank passwords in the Notes app? You mail your literal DNA to a company to find out if you’re like 10 percent French, but je suis just a balloon.”

You can watch the sketch in the video above.