On Saturday, President Joe Biden had the mysterious, marauding Chinese balloon — which may or may not have been spying on Americans — shot down. The incident inspired lots of far right attacks on the sitting commander-in-chief, who they claimed was weak. Trump would have never let this kind of thing happen, they said. Then the Pentagon revealed he did. Thrice. So the former president did what he always does when news makes him and his cronies look bad: He simply denied it.

“The Chinese Balloon situation is a disgrace, just like the Afghanistan horror show, and everything else surrounding the grossly incompetent Biden Administration,” Trump railed on his rinky-dink Twitter clone. “They are only good at cheating in elections, and disinformation — and now they are putting out that a Balloon was put up by China during the Trump Administration, in order to take the ‘heat’ off the slow moving Biden fools. China had too much respect for ‘TRUMP’ for this to have happened, and it NEVER did. JUST FAKE DISINFORMATION!”

Elsewhere in Republican Land, Marco Rubio went on ABC’s This Week to rant about Biden’s balloon weakness — only to seemingly learn on the air that the same thing happened to Trump on multiple occasions. His face was priceless.

BREAKING: ABC News Host Jonathan Karl just broke it to Senator Marco Rubio that Trump let a Chinese spy balloon fly over the US 3 times. I could watch his face on repeat 1,000 times as he hears this from Karl! pic.twitter.com/cu2Ou3Ioqj — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 5, 2023

Over the last week, a lot of Republicans lost their marbles over the balloon. Some even offered reckless advice on how to destroy it. Not everyone thought it was the end of the world. SNL used it as fodder for its latest Cold Open sketch.

(Via Mediaite)