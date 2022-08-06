Donald Trump has always painted himself as the rich guy who’s good at business, but even he sometimes needs financial support. When he does, he knows who to turn to: his cash-strapped supporters. He’s asked them to help fund his fight for election integrity (which he then mostly pocketed). He’s asked them to help fix his private plane. Now he’s asking them to pony up for his almost certainly frivolous lawsuit against CNN.

The former president recently claimed he was looking to sue the news network because of their habit of calling his 2020 election lies “lies.” Citing the “overwhelming evidence” of voter fraud (that has never been presented), he argued that CNN was guilty of defamation. Does he have much of a case? Probably not. But few love to muck up the courts with dodgy cases than Donald Trump.

In any case, Trump sent out a fundraising e-mail calling on his tireless fans to fork over the cash for a lawsuit that may not have much merit. “I’m calling on my best and most dedicated supporters to add their names to stand with me in my impending LAWSUIT against Fake News CNN,” he wrote in an e-mail with the subject header “Let’s Sue CNN.”

He followed that up with another fundraising e-mail, in which he tried to pressure more people to give him money. “I’m going to look over the names of the first 45 Patriots who added their names to publicly stand with their President AGAINST CNN,” he wrote.

When announcing his CNN lawsuit, Trump teased that it could be only the beginning. “I will also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election,” he wrote. “I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our Country!”

Alas, Trump doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to winning court cases, even when the judges were appointed by him.

