Richard Nixon kept his most devious schemes private. Donald Trump, meanwhile, has always been very vocal about his underhanded plans, telling supporters at rallies and even reporters about all the crooked things he wants to do. For instance, he outright spoke on record about how he wanted to rush Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court, so she and the other two justices he appointed would help him in case the 2020 election didn’t go his way. Well, it didn’t, and yet none of them wound up being the savior he wanted.

BREAKING: Supreme Court denies request to stop certification of Pennsylvania vote, with no noted dissents. — Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) December 8, 2020

According to CNN, on Tuesday the Supreme Court rejected the Trump team’s latest attempt to overturn the election away from winner Joe Biden. The Pennsylvania GOP had sent in a request to block the certification of their state’s results, which tipped greatly in Biden’s favor once the plethora of absentee ballots were belatedly counted. The case was presented to the Court on Tuesday afternoon, and they wasted no time in shooting it down.

It’s yet another humiliating loss for Trump, who had managed to name three justices to the court, the others being Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. He’d been bragging about how they’d help him out of this jam, rejecting the will of the people if no other court across the land would. But not only did the court reject the Pennsylvania Republicans’ request outright, none of them (not even Barrett) offered a single dissent.

A Trump meltdown, in which he singles out each justice for apocalyptic scorn, is almost certainly en route. In the meantime, many on Twitter celebrated what may be the most epic Trump loss yet.

trump's attempt to get SCOTUS to stop the certification of the Pennsylvania election: pic.twitter.com/lELRAqJm19 — Scary Larry Says #ConcedeNowTrump 😡 🤬 (@StompTheGOP) December 8, 2020

BREAKING: SCOTUS grabbed POTUS by the SCROTUS and did that at Operation Warp Speed — POTUS EXPLODUS Singh MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) December 8, 2020

SCOTUS just rejected a petition by the GOP in Pennsylvania to overturn Joe Biden's victory. The court's order said: "The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is ✨denied✨." pic.twitter.com/WWy3WlNimA — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 8, 2020

He thought Barrett, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh would serve as his Bill Barr — bailing him out of a tight spot. No dice. https://t.co/2009Iia5JQ — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) December 8, 2020

All Scotus Justices To Trump: Nope, we're good. Trump's legal team is the best… At getting slapped down by every level of court in America. https://t.co/czz2K4C5dR — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) December 8, 2020

It was a pretty spectacularly anticlimactic ending, too, with Samuel Alito (a George W. Bush appointee) signing his name to the terse letter that shut down the Republicans’ request right out of the gate.

"The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied" No dissents pic.twitter.com/zW1xrwARF2 — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 8, 2020

Some jokes took a “life comes at you pretty fast” approach.

how it started / how it’s going one hour later pic.twitter.com/sKYqAdQiIo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2020

Others noted that curious photoshop of Barrett that Trump retweeted.

President Trump just retweeted this. Whatever this is. pic.twitter.com/zaaB0Neh2m — David Gura (@davidgura) December 8, 2020

Some noted that this was in fact Barrett’s first involvement in an election case, which does bode well for any that may follow.

The order marked the first vote of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in an election-related dispute. https://t.co/Q3sokPijXd — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 8, 2020

Surely Trump will not be pleased with his most recent Supreme Court justice.

WHAT IS AMY CONEY BARRETT'S PHONE NUMBER? pic.twitter.com/HaDnOgXMXK — Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) December 8, 2020

Some welcomed Republican Justices to the resistance.

I'd like to extend my sincere welcome to the Deep State to new members Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The snacks are right over there next to Bill Barr. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) December 8, 2020

WELCOME TO THE RESISTANCE AMY CONEY BARRETT https://t.co/yyeLwzQlZG — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) December 8, 2020

Even former Trump administration employees joined in the revelry.

How long until @realDonaldTrump starts tweeting that Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett are RINOs? — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) December 8, 2020

Perhaps now that the Supreme Court has slapped him down, Trump’s only remaining ally could be his alien friends.

Would be cool if the President started doing a bunch of tweets begging for the Galactic Federation to step in re: the election. — Rob Wesley (@eastwes) December 8, 2020

The bumbling Trump legal team is probably none-too-happy right now.

Then again, it’s ridiculous that an appeal filled with baseless accusations and outright contempt for the will of the people made it all the way to the top of the legal ladder.

It's scary this even made it to the supreme court. Thank you Judge Barrett! https://t.co/cllIZuc1IH — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) December 8, 2020

Of course, this involved the Supreme Court case from Pennsylvania. Don’t worry, Ted Cruz, defending the one from Texas: You may still get his chance to defend the man who talked smack about both his father and his wife.

