The Jan. 6 hearings are on a break now, but among the many oft-shocking things we learned was this: Nobody except for a handful of wackos, like Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani — and not even Ivanka — believed the 2020 election was stolen. They told that to Donald Trump, over and over and over, and yet he persisted in spreading what’s been dubbed “The Big Lie.” Now, about a year-and-a-half after the term was coined, Trump is launching one of his definitely legit lawsuits.

New: Trump says he’ll sue CNN for its coverage of the stolen election lies, demanding in a letter the publication retract + remove articles describing his claims as the “Big Lie” & “immediately cease & desist from its continued use of ‘Big Lie’ & ‘lying’” to describe them pic.twitter.com/5HXVJBHUQU — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) July 27, 2022

As per The Hill, Trump announced that he planned to file a lawsuit against CNN, saying they’ve defamed him not only since he started spreading unsupported and damaging claims about the 2020 election, but going back to 2016, when he won a presidential election (albeit not the popular vote).

“I have notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements against me,” Trump wrote in a statement, adding that this is only the beginning. “I will also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election. I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our Country!”

A letter to CNN from Trump’s attorneys, which runs some 282 pages and which was sent on July 21, cites dozens of examples of the news network referring to election fraud claims made by Trump as “lies,” “false narratives” and “baseless theories.” Trump apparently also doesn’t like that they’ve called his claim that the election was stolen “the Big Lie.”

Of course, Trump’s history with lawsuits is…not great. After he lost re-election in 2020, he and his legal team filed dozens of them, alleging widespread fraud. Each and every one of them were dismissed for lack of evidence, including by Trump-appointed judges. Even the right-leaning Supreme Court, populated by three of his own appointees, weren’t having his nonsense. Still, good luck!

(Via The Hill)