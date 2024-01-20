Is Donald Trump okay? The former president may be the frontunner for the Republican ticket, but his hands aren’t looking so hot these days. Does he have syphilis? And what about his brain? He’s been talking total nonsense for a while now; if Joe Biden ever rambled about how corn is “non-liquid gold,” the far right would have a field day. Sometimes he doesn’t know who’s president right now. Now he’s confusing two very different people whose first names begin with N.

Wow while rambling about January 6th, a confused Trump blames Nikki Haley for January 6th and says she was in charge of security for the Capitol pic.twitter.com/uw6FzJsqD9 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2024

Per Mediaite, Trump did one of his rallies in Concord, New Hampshire Friday, during which he rambled about that whole Capitol riot he helped incite. He got so worked up that rather than falsely blame the day’s security failures on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he put the onus on former employee-turned-rival Nikki Haley.

“You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know they– do you know they destroyed all of the information and all of the evidence?” Trump declared. “Everything. Deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of, lots of things. Like, Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people.”

Quite apart from mixing people up, Trump was also again repeating the lie about how Pelosi (not Haley) rejecting an offer for 10,000 National Guard soldiers on Jan. 6. Pelosi was never in charge of the National Guard. But his supporters have no problem being fed nonsense from the magnets understander, whose brain is absolutely not mush.

(Via Mediaite)