What’s the deal with Donald Trump’s hand?

Earlier this week, the former president was pictured leaving Trump Tower in New York City with mysterious red marks on his small right hand. It wasn’t ketchup from his beloved McDonald’s, that’s for sure. As Jimmy Kimmel explained on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the image quickly turned into “a viral moment that was embarrassing — even for him.”

The late-night host noted that red spots is “a common symptom of syphilis, which could mean Donald Trump has syphilis, or syphilis has Donald Trump.”

Back in the 1990s, Trump claimed in an interview that he was a “brave soldier” for avoiding STIs, adding, “It’s like Vietnam, sort of. It is my personal Vietnam.” Kimmel joked, “But if he has syphilis. that would mean the only Vietnam he avoided was Vietnam.” He added, “The good news is, Melania will be fine. They haven’t slept in the same bed since… how old is Barron?”

Imagine if the red marks appeared on the hands of one of Trump’s opponents. “He’d be all over it. He’d talk about it for years,” Kimmel correctly noted. “He’d be posting in all-caps about ‘Meatball Ron DeSyphilis’ and ‘Nikki Herpes.’ But they haven’t brought it up.”

