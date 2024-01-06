Magnets, how do they work? That’s what Insane Clown Posse asked some 14 years back, justly prompting widespread derision. And that’s also what the current frontrunner for the Republican presidential ticket effectively said on Friday night.

Trump: All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets pic.twitter.com/TopK4BRsOq — Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2024

Per Mediaite, the world’s most famous failed blogger held one of his rallies, where he told the crowd very presidential things like people just need to “get over” the umpteenth school shooting, this one in Iowa. That remark should disqualify him from being the nation’s leader, but so should saying this about magnets:

Think of it, magnets. Now all I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets.

It’s not, though, is it? Water doesn’t destroy the power of magnets, as any quizzical child could likely tell you. But Trump’s not a quizzical child. He’s a pushing-80 former reality TV star with 91 criminal charges against him who’s taken over a political party whose presidential candidates haven’t won a popular election in 20 years. Not knowing how magnets work is fine for a make-up-loving hip-hop duo who coax their fans to spray each other with Faygo. The same shouldn’t be said for someone who wants the nuclear codes, again.

If you’d like to parse the full rant that built up to this whopper, do your best not to fall asleep reading along:

I could tell you about aircraft carriers, where they use electric catapults. They couldn’t go to the steam, which works better for about 1/100th the price, you know? The electric catapult, you know that story? I could tell you about the elevators on a tremendous carrier, the Gerald Ford, and they decided not to use hydraulic like the John Deere tractor, they decided to use magnets, “we’re gonna use magnets!” to lift up the elevators with seven planes. We need them fast, these massive elevators. They used magnets, they wanted to try it for the first time. This was a ship that was supposed to cost 2.5 billion, it cost 19 billion and didn’t work, and still doesn’t work right.

He went on: