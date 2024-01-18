After housing his opponents at the Iowa Caucus, Donald Trump basically has that whole GOP presidential candidacy thing locked down. What a strange (if not that surprising) turn of events considering where he was this time last year, when dining with anti-Semites and being reduced to hawking NFTs seemed to signal he was finally, at long last done. It’s also a strange turn of events considering what he’s been doing and saying of late: relentlessly being in court, saying surreally untrue things about magnets, seeming to not know who’s president, and whatever the heck is going on here.

Trump: We have more liquid gold, oil and gas. More liquid gold. Well, I just met non liquid gold. You know where it was? Iowa. It's called corn. They have. It's non liquid. pic.twitter.com/TIn7qPkvZz — Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024

Per Mediaite, the former (and, dear lord, maybe future) president was at a rally in New Hampshire, where he waxed poetic about all the resources our mighty nation has.

“We have more liquid gold and wealth under our feet than any other nation. We have more liquid gold. Oil and gas. More liquid gold,” he boasted, though it’s definitely not true that America has more oil than anyone else.

But he had more. “Well, I just met non-liquid gold,” he said. “You know where it was? Iowa. It’s called corn! They have – it’s non-liquid.”

Trump then recounted what happened when he told Iowans that they have “non-liquid gold,” namely that they had no idea what on earth he was talking about.

“I said, ‘Corn.’ They said, ‘We love that idea.’ You know, it’s a pretty cool thought, isn’t it?” Trump recalled. “That’s a nickname in it’s own way but we came up with a new word for – a new couple of words for corn.”

It’s true that corn plays a disturbingly large factor in how our food is processed. It’s in pretty much everything. That’s not a good thing, in the long run, though. But Trump, like most of his supporters, isn’t thinking about the long run. He just does things without much of a plan then wings it, and it’s worked out pretty well for him, except when it hasn’t.