Being the President of the United States does not seem like a fun job. Half the country hates you, your salary is only slightly higher than the lowest paid player in the NFL, and let’s face it, the White House isn’t much nicer than the average bed and breakfast.

But hey, free Diet Coke.

Former-president Donald Trump loved Diet Coke so much that he reportedly drank a dozen of them a day. He even had a “Diet Coke button” on his Oval Office desk — when pressed, a butler would bring him a glass of the calorie-free soda. “Midway through my April 23, 2017, interview with President Donald Trump, he reached over and pressed a red button on his desk in the Oval Office. It didn’t trigger a nuclear launch or send advisers scurrying into the room. Instead, a White House butler walked in with a single glass of Diet Coke on a silver tray for the commander in chief,” Associated Press reporter Julie Pace wrote in 2018. The button was later confirmed by the Financial Times’ Demetri Sevastopulo, who jokingly asked Trump if the button would unleash a catastrophic weapon. “No no, everyone thinks it [will],” Trump responded. “Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button.” They won’t be nervous anymore.

President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021

“President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter,” Times Radio chief political commentator Tom Newton Dunn tweeted. “It’s gone now.” Even President Biden’s supporters had to admit: keep the Diet Coke button, Joe.

Let's call this what it is: a catastrophic misstep by the new administration https://t.co/3WpE2BXPYU — Marin Cogan (@marincogan) January 21, 2021

ngl, if i ever became president i would reinstall this button. that’s fucking rad https://t.co/o63pRSewOR — jen merritt!!! (@jennifermerr) January 21, 2021

he’s fucking destroying this country i can’t take it anymore https://t.co/Vi2RsKZhPR — helena (@lacroicsz) January 21, 2021

honestly kind of an L https://t.co/sQI3yNHbj7 — Matt Miggz (@mattmiggz) January 21, 2021

A horrifying assault on our norms. https://t.co/e3BWDIfVgT — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 21, 2021

What happened to unity? https://t.co/hhAR3jxvKa — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) January 21, 2021

I am filing the articles of impeachment https://t.co/PfNl7XTFDk — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) January 21, 2021

Look if this was a can of soda, it's a waste. But if it was like a really good fountain Diet Coke? I want one. https://t.co/L1RLzfJjRp — Allison Carter (@AllisonLCarter) January 21, 2021

its a fundamental transformation of the america we knew https://t.co/Phfz8v9eTQ — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 21, 2021

Trump might be out of the White House, but don’t worry, he’s still drinking “that garbage.”

(Via Time)