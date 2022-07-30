Donald Trump is 76 years old, and yet he’s busier than people half, even a third his age. He’s facing multiple lawsuits, he’s under investigation by both the Jan. 6 committee and the Justice Department, he’s got that rinky-dink Twitter clone, and he’s recently pissed off 9/11 survivors and their families. Oh, and he’s (almost certainly) running for president for a third time. But with the last one, he’s run into a bit of a snag: His favorite 24-hour news network appears to be giving him the cold shoulder.

According to The New York Times, there’s one thing Trump dislikes more than all the “negative” press he receives: that Fox News has essentially ignoring him. They didn’t air his rally in Arizona last weekend; instead, they showed Laura Ingraham interviewing his potential rival in 2024, Ron DeSantis. When he was in D.C. for the first time since leaving office in disgrace, they didn’t air his appearance at a conservative gathering; instead, they showed 17 minutes of a speech by his former VP Mike Pence. Indeed, even his old buddy Sean Hannity seems less interested in him.

What’s more, Trump — who used to be a regular fixture on the top-rated news network and conservative brand-maker — hasn’t made an appearance in over 100 days, closing in on four months. The last time, on April 13, he called onto Hannity’s show to vent about Joe Biden and repeat 2020 election lies.

For months it’s been speculated that Rupert Murdoch and his media empire were moving away from Trump. Last week, two of the mogul’s papers ran separate takedowns of him, with The New York Post calling him “unworthy” to return to the Oval Office after revelations that he did nothing for over three hours to stop the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Trump’s reportedly worried that Ingraham secretly hates him. And if Trump can’t win what’s dubbed “the Fox News primary”…well, he’s always got OANN.

(Via NYT)