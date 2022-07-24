Donald Trump is out there on the road, holding his rallies, speaking at far right conferences, acting as though everything is normal. But nothing is normal. His main business is under investigation. He’s the subject of explosive hearings. And now this: One of his closest allies has appeared to formally turn on him.

As per CNN, two papers controlled by Rupert Murdoch — The New York Post, one of Trump’s favorite papers, and The Wall Street Journal — each published lacerating editorials slamming the former president. The Post, attributed to the paper’s editorial board, went with the headline “Trump’s silence on Jan. 6 is damning,” and it roasts him for the 187 minutes when he did nothing as the Capitol building was besieged by his supporters.

“To his eternal shame, as appalled aides implored him to publicly call on his followers to go home, he instead further fanned the flames by tweeting: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” the Post piece reads. “It’s up to the Justice Department to decide if this is a crime. But as a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.”

The Journal, meanwhile, in a piece entitled “The President Who Stood Still on Jan. 6” (and also attributed to the paper’s editorial board), concluded, “Character is revealed in a crisis, and Mr. Pence passed his Jan. 6 trial. Mr. Trump utterly failed his.”

For months, it’s been pretty clear that the most popular part of the Murdoch empire, Fox News, was phasing Trump out, putting their money on Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Could this be the end of Trump? Maybe. But if so, he’ll be replaced by someone who’s just as ruthless, just as much of a bully, but also a lot smarter. After all, DeSantis doesn’t seem like the guy who would throw food at a wall. Or maybe he does.

(Via CNN)