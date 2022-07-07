Donald Trump is lashing out following reports that Rudy Giuliani, Lindsay Graham, and other members of the former president’s top circle have been subpoenaed by the grand jury in the Georgia election meddling probe. In the now infamous phone call, Trump is heard asking Georgia officials to “find” him votes to flip the 2020 presidential election in his favor. However, Trump didn’t know he was being recorded, resulting in a full fledged investigation in Fulton County that’s already targeting the upper echelon of MAGA world. There have also been reports that Trump himself may be next to be subpoenaed.

In an on-brand move, Trump has pushed back on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he defended his calls to Georgia election officials as “PERFECT.” Trump also claimed that he was vindicated by a retraction in the Washington Post. Via Mediaite:

BOTH of my phone calls to Georgia were PERFECT. I had an absolute right to make them &, in fact, the story on the one call was given a retraction, or apology, by the Washington Post because they were given terribly false information about it, & when they heard the actual call, they realized that their story was wrong. Thank you to the W.P. I, as does anyone else (just look at the Democrats!), have the absolute right to challenge the results of an Election. This one, CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN!

As for the retraction that Trump is touting, it was originally reported that the former president told Georgia’s lead election investigator, Frances Watson, that she’d be a “national hero” if she could “find the fraud.” Those weren’t his actual words, according to the correction from the Washington Post, but the initial quote wasn’t far off.

“Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find ‘dishonesty’ there,” the retraction stated. “He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now.'”

