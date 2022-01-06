As we mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6th insurrection on Capitol Hill, new anecdotes from high-level Trump aides are shedding light on the former president’s reaction to the attempted coup he instigated.

One such person is Stephanie Grisham, former press secretary and the First Lady’s Chief of Staff. Grisham recently wrote a tell-all in which she recounted Melania Trump’s mishandling of the insurrection, sharing how the former First Lady refused to condemn the attacks until days after the uprising had been squashed. Now, in an interview with CNN, Grisham is revealing how Trump took in the deadly scene on Capitol Hill.

“He was in the dining room, gleefully watching on his TV as he often did, [saying] ‘Look at all the people fighting for me,’ hitting rewind, watching it again, that’s all that I know,” Grisham shared.

Grisham also blasted Trump for abandoning his MAGA supporters once the insurrection failed.

“He cares about no one but himself,” she continued. “The people who have been rightfully punished for their role in the insurrection … you know, where is he? All I know is he’s sitting at Mar-A-Lago, apparently getting his legal bills paid by the RNC. This man is a master manipulator. He gets people to do his bidding.”

The one-time Trump supporter then revealed that as many as 15 former aides and top advisors to the ex-president plan to meet next week to discuss ways to stop Trump from running for office again and prevent him from attempting to “manipulate people and divide our country” with his Big Lie.

“There were a few of us who have been sitting back, watching him continue to manipulate and harm our country,” Grisham explained. “He continues to divide our country because he has a fragile ego. We’re going to talk about how we can formally do some things to stop him.”

Watch the full interview below:

(Via The Daily Beast)