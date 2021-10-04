As Stephanie Grisham‘s new tell-all book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, gets ready to hit book shelves on Tuesday, former First Lady Melania Trump has fired off a statement in an attempt to discredit Grisham, who pulled back-to-back duty as the White House communications director and the First Lady’s chief of staff. In the lead-up to the book’s release, excerpts have been revealed that accuse Melania of refusing to help stop the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building as well as a laundry list of petty moves against her husband like asking to be escorted by handsome soldiers and/or secret service agents.

“The author is desperately trying to rehabilitate her tarnished reputation by manipulating and distorting the truth about Mrs. Trump,” Melania’s office wrote on Monday. “Ms. Grisham is a deceitful and troubled individual who doesn’t deserve anyone’s trust.”

However, the former First Lady’s office probably should’ve worked on their timing. By releasing the statement on Monday morning, it gave Grisham the opportunity to respond during a live interview with GMA, which she did. Via Business Insider:

“I expected that. I expect more. This is right out of their playbook: when they don’t like the message, they’re going to destroy the messenger. I know, I was part of doing that sometimes,” Grisham told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “I notice she’s not denying anything fully in the book just yet, I think she knows that I have a lot of receipts to show I’m being fully honest. I expected that, and I’m sure there will be more to come, probably a lawsuit or two or three or four,” Grisham added.

Along with excerpts about Melania’s time as First Lady, Grisham’s book also detailed Jared and Ivanka‘s bumbling attempts to act as “America’s Royal Family” as well as accusations that the former president sexually harrassed Grisham by making comments about her body and calling her to deny that his penis is small and not shaped like a “toadstool” despite what his alleged mistress Stormy Daniels revealed.

