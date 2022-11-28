Donald Trump has been raked over the coals ever since he confirmed that he had dinner with Kanye West and prominent white supremacist incel Nick Fuentes. On top of justified criticisms from his opponents, even overwhelmingly MAGA sites like Breitbart have called out Trump for the dinner. Trump has maintained that he doesn’t know who Fuentes is and only allowed him to attend as a courtesy to Kanye, and that decision is now biting Trump even further in the butt.

In a series of posts on Telegram, Fuentes has reportedly turned on Trump just a few days after the now fateful dinner. According to Fuentes, the Republican Party needs a primary challenger who will outflank Trump on the right. Fuentes argued that Ron DeSantis isn’t up to the task because he’s too “moderate.” Via Newsweek:

When I say that Trump vs DeSantis is the wrong ‘dialectic’ (discussion with two more opposing opinions), I mean that they are both inferior to the campaign that Trump ran in 2016. “DeSantis is a moderate and he would moderate Trump: lose-lose. We need Trump and a new candidate who will outflank him on his right.”

Fuentes also railed against Trump and diehard MAGA acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene for trying to “lure the base back into supporting people like Kevin McCarthy, Ronna McDaniel, and Rick Grenell” who will fail “Christian Americans.”

“I didn’t leave the MAGA movement,” Fuentes said. “The MAGA movement left me.”

Fuentes’ rant arrives after a video posted by Kanye where he slammed Trump over their dinner conversation. Trump reportedly yelled at Kanye that he’d lose if he also tried to run for president in 2024, which the rapper did not appreciate.

“I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history?” Kanye said in the deleted video. “I’m like, ‘whoa hold on, hold on, hold on. You’re talking to Ye.'”

