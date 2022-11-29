Last Tuesday, Donald Trump had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West and notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes. When word leaked, the media machinery went into overdrive to report on what was angled as “shocking” news when, in fact, it was anything but shocking — as Trevor Noah pointed out.

“First of all: This whole story sounds like the setup to one of those jokes that your uncle tells you at dinner,” Noah said. “Like, ‘OK, so a racist billionaire, an anti-semitic rapper, and a white supremacist walk into a bar. And then what happens — hold on, the Black waiter’s coming.’”

But, to Noah, the most shocking part of the story of Trump and his dinner guests is why it shocked anyone at all:

Why do journalists still act surprised when Donald Trump does Donald Trump stuff? ‘Even for Donald Trump, this…’ What do you mean ‘even for Donald Trump’? It’s Donald Trump doing Donald Trump. Trump having dinner with Nazis is not outrageous. If he had dinner with vegetables, that would be outrageous. That would be crazy!

Noah then proceeded to act out how one might respond to the hearing that Trump had a side of broccoli with his well-done steak and ketchup versus French fries.

‘What?’

‘Yeah! And he was spelling words!’

‘WHAT?!?’

But Noah’s favorite part of the story was Trump’s inevitable distancing himself from the dinner… which occurred at his own home. “Because of this dinner, Trump is taking a lot of flak from all sides,” The Daily Show host explained. “And so in classic Trump style, he sent out a few posts about why — as per usual — he isn’t to blame for anything that he did.”

Trump’s main line of defense was that Fuentes was a guest of Ye’s, and that he had no idea who he was. Which Noah might buy. “In Trump’s defense, how would he know that the guy Kanye rolls with could be a white supremacist? I mean, I get what he’s saying. He’s like: ‘I just wanted to have dinner with this anti-Semite. I didn’t know he was gonna bring a friend.’”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 4:30 mark.