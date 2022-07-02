There have been quite simply way too many books published about Donald Trump, which may seem odd given that he has a very limited vocabulary. Most of them have been critical tell-alls, teeming with damning (or at least unflattering) intel. Others have at leat attempted to be fawning, but still made him look bad. One of the latter was Here’s the Deal, from his longtime counsel Kellyanne Conway, a tome that was supposed to come with a big plug from the big guy himself…at least until he read what was in it.

The Daily Beast published a piece about how Conway worked her way back into Trump’s graces — while perhaps not coincidentally ramping up attacks on her own husband. How did she get into his bad graces? Partly by claiming in her book that she told him he lost the 2020 election. When the book was released, Trump took to his rinky dink Twitter clone to deny that allegation.

“Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election,” he wrote. “If she had I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer – she would have been wrong – could go back to her crazy husband.” (She responded by calling him a “girlboss,” which she meant as a confusing compliment.)

And that’s the reason why Trump wasn’t out there demanding his followers buy up her book. And that may also be why Conway’s book, like others written by former Trump staffers, have bombed. But at least these two crazy kids are back in each other’s favor.

(Via The Daily Beast)