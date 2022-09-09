Donald Trump just suffered another embarrassing loss in court. A federal judge not only dismissed Trump’s “racketeering lawsuit” against Hillary Clinton and a slew of other defendants, but he also wrote a scathing 65-page ruling eviscerating the former president’s legal claims. The dismissal followed a massive amendment from Trump’s legal team, which the judge unfortunately had to read and found to be “perplexing.” Or to put it in layman’s terms: weird as hell.

“It is not simply that I find the Amended Complaint ‘inadequate in any respect,'” Judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote. “It is inadequate in nearly every respect.”

After dismantling Trump’s arguments that Clinton “damaged his political career” by pointing out who won the 2016 election, Middlebrook went to town on the whole endeavor, which he basically described as a thinly-veiled rant. You’ll probably be surprised to hear this, but Trump really likes to complain. Can’t get enough of it!

Via The Daily Beast:

“What the Amended Complaint lacks in substance and legal support it seeks to substitute with length, hyperbole, and the settling of scores and grievances,” he writes. “At its core, the problem with Plaintiff’s Amended Complaint is that Plaintiff is not attempting to seek redress for any legal harm; instead, he is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him, and this Court is not the appropriate forum,” he adds.

The proper legal response you’re looking for here is, “DAMMMNNNNNNN.”

