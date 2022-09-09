For a person who has been at the center of so many lawsuits, you’d think that Donald Trump would have a better understanding of the legal system. Then again, if he did, perhaps he wouldn’t be at the center of so many lawsuits. Yet the newest legal threats surrounding the former president are coming from his mouth — and directed right at his former friends at Fox News.

As The Daily Beast reports, Trump is fuming that Fox News has gotten into bed with The Lincoln Project and is airing their newest ad, which — like so much of their work — is anti-Trump. Is there anything wrong with what Fox News is doing? Nope! Does Trump see it that way? Hell, no!

This is the ad that pissed off Trump this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ee8edHICu3 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 8, 2022

On Thursday morning, he took to his TRUTH Social account to complain not just about The Lincoln Project, which is running its latest ad in Trump’s neck of the woods in Bedminster, New Jersey (you can watch it above) — but also to bitch about Fox News taking money to air it:

The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News. I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. The Paul Ryun run Fox only has high standards for “Trump” ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to “false advertise,” and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!

So there you have it: Not only the former POTUS — and wannabe next POTUS — suing The Lincoln Project, but Fox News, too. Though they may have to get in line behind CNN and Hillary Clinton. We await Paul Ryun’s response.

(Via The Daily Beast)