Donald Trump has a habit celebrating holidays in the weirdest ways. Last year he rang in Easter with a post about “Radical Left Maniacs.” Later that year he wished “Radical Left Maniacs” a Merry Christmas. And on Memorial Day he unleashed an all-caps rant comparing his own sacrifices to those of soldiers.

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL,” Trump’s Truth Social post began before quickly going off the deep end:

“BUT ESPECIALLY TO THOSE WHO GAVE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR THE COUNTRY THEY LOVE, AND TO THOSE IN LINE OF A VERY DIFFERENT, BUT EQUALLY DANGEROUS FIRE, STOPPING THE THREATS OF THE TERRORISTS, MISFITS AND LUNATIC THUGS WHO ARE WORKING FEVERISHLY FROM WITHIN TO OVERTURN AND DESTROY OUR ONCE GREAT COUNTRY, WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN IN GREATER PERIL THAN IT IS RIGHT NOW. WE MUST STOP THE COMMUNISTS, MARXISTS AND FASCIST “PIGS” AT EVERY TURN AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Yep, by battling his perceived enemies in America, Trump was, by his own estimation, as great as the soldiers who fought to protect the nation — which he never did because he repeatedly got out of serving in Vietnam. And then went on to insult veterans and those who died in combat.

As usual, Trump had a very chill weekend, getting all worked up after one of his stooges, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, was impeached.

